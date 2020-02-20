West Virginia city changes marijuana possession ordinance

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A West Virginia city has voted to change its ordinance for marijuana possession.
News outlets report Morgantown City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to modify the city’s law on possession of up to 15 grams of the drug.
Officials said the change gives the Morgantown Police Department the discretion to forgo arresting someone caught with 15 grams or less and instead issue a fine of up to $15.
Deputy Mayor Rachel Fetty said the change does not decriminalize marijuana and those in possession of the drug can still be charged with a misdemeanor.
The ordinance applies only to the Morgantown Police Department.
