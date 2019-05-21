West Virginia City Manager Pleads Guilty to Drunken Driving

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – The city manager of Wheeling, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Intelligencer reports suspended City Manager Robert Herron entered his plea Monday and was sentenced to 104 hours of a community service. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

Authorities have said Herron was involved in a car crash in March and arrested with a blood-alcohol level of about .305%. The legal state limit is .08%. He was initially charged with aggravated DUI, but that charge was later downgraded to non-aggravated.

The city has suspended Herron indefinitely without pay. Mayor Glenn Elliott has said the city would address Herron’s employment status this month. Herron’s attorney, Robert McCoid, says his client plans meet with the City Council on Tuesday.

