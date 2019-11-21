West Virginia city reviews policies on removing homeless camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Leaders in a West Virginia city say they are reviewing their policies involving the removal of homeless camps.

The Dominion Post reports Morgantown City Council made the announcement Tuesday after photos were posted on Facebook showing a homeless camp being cleared out.

The camp, dubbed Angel Village, was started by 30-year-old Tonya Stalnaker who says she’s been homeless by choice since May.

Stalnaker says she cried when she realized crews removed her camp along with her personal items, such as birth certificates and keepsakes.

Communications Manager Andrew Stacy confirmed that when camps are removed the items inside are tossed away.

Stacy says the city will review options to sort and store the property to avoid personal losses and the city will formalize a policy to notify camps of the removal.

