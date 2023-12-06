CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia leaders are bracing for what they say is another “War on Coal.” At issue is the future of coal-fired power plants, in the United States and around the world.

Coal supporters blame the administration of President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden for the first battle, and now that Biden is president, the fight over coal is back on.

Under the White House and United Nations plan, there would be no more coal-fired power plants built anywhere in the world. The U.S. is also joining in what’s known as the “Powering Past Coal Alliance.” The announcements were made by White House Climate Change Director John Kerry at a United Nations energy conference in Dubai.

While many West Virginia leaders are opposed, environmentalists are on board.

“So, unless Biden and his policies directly address the fossil fuel industry, we are going to continue to see accelerating climate chaos, and environmental justice harms,” said Allie Rosenbluth, a fossil fuel opponent.

“You know, we know where the craziness is coming from and we need to push back. And I promise you I am trying to push back, as much as I possibly can,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“It affects a whole lot of our states. So, my state of West Virginia – no surprise here – 90 percent of our electric generation, power generation comes from coal,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Many West Virginia leaders who say they support coal also support transitioning to new clean energy sources. But, they say the time frame put forth by the White House and environmental groups is much too fast and not realistic.

And even some environmentalists are critical of President Biden, who usually attends and speaks at this conference in person. This is the first time he’s missed the UN event since becoming president.