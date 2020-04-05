West Virginia confirmed COVID-19 cases now over 300, three deaths confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed 42 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 324.

As of April 5, at 10:00 a.m., 8,838 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 324 positive, 8,514 negative and three deaths. A third COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old male with underlying health conditions from Monongalia County, associated with Sundale Long Term Care.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

State confirmed cases by county include two in Barbour, 54 in Berkeley, five in Cabell, three Greenbrier, six in Hancock, two in Hardy, 24 in Harrison, 14 in Jackson, 21 in Jefferson, 51 in Kanawha, five in Logan, 14 in Marion, five in Marshall, four in Mason, three in Mercer, two in Mineral, 49 in Monongalia, three in Morgan, 18 in Ohio, one in Pendleton, one in Pleasants, five in Preston, six in Putnam, four in Raleigh, three in Randolph, two in Roane, three in Tucker, one in Upshur, two in Wetzel, one in Wirt and 10 in Wood.

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

