West Virginia confirms 29 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 29 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,292 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Hardy County, a 59-year old male from Nicholas County, a 51-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 40-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, an 82-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Gilmer County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 45-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old male from Harrison County, a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Hampshire County, and a 60-year old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 877 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 267,398 cases since the pandemic with 4,495 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 7,867 active cases, the lowest the total has been since mid-August.

A total of 646 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 190 people in the ICU and 117 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.51% and a current cumulative rate of 6.09%.

Health officials say 255,239 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 66.5% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 58.5%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the West Virginia County Alert System map, Gilmer, Lewis, Monongalia and Tucker counties are in green. The map lists Pendleton, Pocahontas, Monroe, McDowell, Mason, Pleasants, Tyler and Doddridge counties as yellow.

Counties in gold on today’s map include Jefferson, Ohio, Barbour, Upshur, Ritchie, Wirt, Roane, Clay, Summers and Mercer counties.

Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Brooke, Marshall, Randolph, Webster, Braxton, Calhoun, Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, and Logan counties are in orange.

The remaining 14 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Hancock, Wetzel, Taylor, Hardy, Harrison, Berkeley, Wood, Jackson, Nicholas, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mingo, Lincoln and Boone counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (86), Berkeley (663), Boone (141), Braxton (59), Brooke (60), Cabell (423), Calhoun (47), Clay (34), Doddridge (30), Fayette (182), Gilmer (28), Grant (80), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (98), Hancock (149), Hardy (86), Harrison (482), Jackson (113), Jefferson (166), Kanawha (809), Lewis (82), Lincoln (106), Logan (126), Marion (396), Marshall (114), Mason (77), McDowell (81), Mercer (247), Mineral (152), Mingo (160), Monongalia (488), Monroe (41), Morgan (81), Nicholas (220), Ohio (159), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (28), Preston (198), Putnam (294), Raleigh (412), Randolph (79), Ritchie (45), Roane (78), Summers (39), Taylor (96), Tucker (31), Tyler (26), Upshur (139), Wayne (139), Webster (58), Wetzel (85), Wirt (41), Wood (382), Wyoming (135). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.