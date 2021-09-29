WATCH LIVE: West Virginia Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 3,642 West Virginians have now died in connection to COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic. The department says 64 additional deaths have been added to the total since yesterday.

Health officials say 26 of these deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. These confirmed deaths include a 75-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Doddridge County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Pleasants County, a 94-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Tucker County, a 52-year old female from Doddridge County, and an 87-year old female from Upshur County.

The remaining 38 additional deaths have been added as part of the Bureau for Public Health’s ongoing data reconciliation with official death certificates. Through this process, the state has confirmed the COVID-19 related deaths of an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old female from Clay County, a 53-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Pleasants County, a 48-year old female from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Tyler County, a 91-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old female from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Calhoun County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Nicholas County, a 50-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Gilmer County, a 54-year old male from Tyler County, a 55-year old male from Randolph County, a 53-year old male from Wetzel County, a 63-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 29, 2021 ( Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 1,496 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 238,498 cases throughout the pandemic. The state is currently at 13,344 active cases of the virus.

Health officials say West Virginia’s Delta variant cases are now up to 3,353.

A total of 995 West Virginians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 297 people in the ICU and 194 on ventilators.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Calhoun, Pocahontas, Pendleton and Tucker counties are now in green. Counties in yellow are Clay and Gilmer counties.

Lewis, Randolph, Summers and Monroe counties are in gold while orange counties include Wyoming, Logan, Cabell, Roane, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Upshur, Taylor, Monongalia, Ohio, Brooke, Grant, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

The remaining 29 of the state’s 55 counties are currently in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 64.5% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 56.5%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Currently active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (93), Berkeley (726), Boone (195), Braxton (144), Brooke (90), Cabell (710), Calhoun (34), Clay (42), Doddridge (63), Fayette (308), Gilmer (30), Grant (120), Greenbrier (279), Hampshire (165), Hancock (220), Hardy (85), Harrison (733), Jackson (249), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,022), Lewis (171), Lincoln (133), Logan (295), Marion (562), Marshall (226), Mason (169), McDowell (236), Mercer (546), Mineral (288), Mingo (280), Monongalia (360), Monroe (71), Morgan (82), Nicholas (198), Ohio (211), Pendleton (35), Pleasants (67), Pocahontas (24), Preston (341), Putnam (449), Raleigh (544), Randolph (117), Ritchie (106), Roane (129), Summers (98), Taylor (129), Tucker (24), Tyler (105), Upshur (213), Wayne (401), Webster (59), Wetzel (151), Wirt (67), Wood (670), Wyoming (169).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Doddridge County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.