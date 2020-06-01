West Virginia confirms 76th COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 1, there have been 99,751 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,028 total cases and 76 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 80-year old male from Preston County. “We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The Cumulative Percent Positive Rate currently stands at 2.03%. Currently, the Mountain State has 620 active cases and at least 1,332 residents have recovered.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

State confirmed cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (9/0)

Berkeley (303/11)

Boone (9/0)

Braxton (2/0)

Brooke (4/1)

Cabell (64/2)

Calhoun (2/0)

Clay (5/0)

Fayette (50/0)

Gilmer (10/0)

Grant (11/1)

Greenbrier (9/0)

Hampshire (31/0)

Hancock (17/2)

Hardy (39/0)

Harrison (39/1)

Jackson (137/0)

Jefferson (179/5)

Kanawha (227/2)

Lewis (9/0)

Lincoln (6/0)

Logan (17/0)

Marion (50/1)

Marshall (30/0)

Mason (15/0)

McDowell (6/0)

Mercer (13/0)

Mineral (45/2)

Mingo (5/2)

Monongalia (122/11)

Monroe (6/1)

Morgan (17/1)

Nicholas (8/0)

Ohio (42/0)

Pendleton (11/2)

Pleasants (3/1)

Pocahontas (20/1)

Preston (20/5)

Putnam (34/0)

Raleigh (15/1)

Randolph (131/0)

Ritchie (1/0)

Roane (9/0)

Summers (1/0)

Taylor (8/1)

Tucker (4/0)

Tyler (3/0)

Upshur (6/1)

Wayne (100/0)

Wetzel (9/0)

Wirt (4/0)

Wood (50/3)

Wyoming (3/0)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Harrison and Kanawha counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

