West Virginia confirms first COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, WV – Through the Marion County Health Department and United Health Center, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed an 88-year old female from Marion County has died as a result of COVID-19.

To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

