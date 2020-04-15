West Virginia confirms two new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., April 15, there have been 17,821 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 718 positive, 17,103 negative and 12 deaths.

The 11th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year old female from Wayne County, and the 12th is a 70-year old male from Mingo County.

“We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Confirmed cases by county include four in Barbour, 101 in Berkeley, one in Boone, one in Braxton, three in Brooke, 26 in Cabell, two in Fayette, one in Grant, three in Greenbrier, six in Hampshire, seven in Hancock, three in Hardy, 28 in Harrison, 34 in Jackson, 56 in Jefferson, 91 in Kanawha, two in Lewis, one in Lincoln, eight in Logan, 39 in Marion, seven in Marshall, nine in Mason, six in McDowell, eight in Mercer, six in Mineral, one in Mingo, 83 in Monongalia, one in Monroe, seven in Morgan, three in Nicholas, 22 in Ohio, one in Pendleton, one in Pleasants, six in Preston, 13 in Putnam, six in Raleigh, four in Randolph, two in Roane, one in Summers, four in Taylor, four in Tucker, three in Tyler, three in Upshur, 69 in Wayne, three in Wetzel, two in Wirt, 25 in Wood and one in Wyoming.

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Hampshire counties in this report.

