CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Election 2022 is barely over and the barbs are already flying in one 2024 race.

The latest accusations are aimed at West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore (R), who announced he would run in the new Congressional District Two earlier this week.

On Monday, the West Virginia Democratic Party issued a press release that said Moore worked as a Washington, D.C. lobbyist at a firm known as The Podesta Group.

That firm represented The European Center for a Modern Ukraine, which was backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moore says he was a junior staffer and had only a brief, minor role on the account.

“President Trump talked about draining the swamp, and, for much of Riley’s life, he was part of the swamp. He was a D.C. lobbyist. His firm made lots of money representing foreign governments, including the former pro-Russian government in the Ukraine,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha, and Chairman of the WV Democratic Party.

“I never worked for the European Center for a Modern Ukraine. You know obviously, this is just a little bit of more fake news from them. It sounds very similar to the type of accusations they lob at Donald Trump. I mean I get it. I’m a conservative,” said Treasurer Riley Moore, (R) Candidate for U.S. House WV District 2.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Podesta Group was founded by Bill Clinton’s White House Chief of Staff, John Podesta and his brother Tony. It was investigated for its Ukraine business dealings but was never charged.

The firm disbanded in 2017.

Riley Moore is the grandson of three-term Governor Arch Moore and the nephew of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. Despite his famous lineage, Riley said he’ll run on his own record as state treasurer, and as a former delegate.