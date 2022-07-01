CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia congresswoman is behind an effort to designate June as the “Month of Life.”

This comes after the June 24th Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned Roe v. Wade, which prohibited states from making laws banning abortion.

Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-WV) resolution would also commit the House of Representatives to recognize the importance of reaffirming the dignity of human life; support life both inside the womb and outside the womb as well as the pregnant mother; make efforts to surround mothers, fathers and children with the resources and tools they need to survive and thrive; and encourage families and communities to stand by ready to assist mothers, fathers and children.

The United States Government already recognizes June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex Pride Month; although it would not be the first month to have multiple designations, with Caribbean American Heritage Month also taking place in June and Disability Employment Awareness Month in October overlapping with Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was over Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which according to the Supreme Court opinion, states:

“[E]xcept in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, a person shall not intentionally or knowingly perform . . . or induce an abortion of an unborn human being if the probable gestational age of the unborn human being has been determined to be greater than fifteen (15) weeks.” Supreme Court opinion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

The Supreme Court’s decision allowed for that law to stand in Mississippi and allows states to make their own laws about whether or not abortion is legal within their borders, or if there is a cutoff point to legally obtain an abortion.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday night that he will declare a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to clarify the state’s abortion law.