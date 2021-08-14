West Virginia continues to face food insecurity

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A high food insecurity rate is nothing new for West Virginia. Only now, the state currently ranks number 47 out of 50 when it comes to food insecurity across the country.

That means almost 250,000 West Virginians either lack access to nutritional food or they don’t have food altogether.

“A lot of people around me, especially in this town of Milton go through that. Especially with the prices of everything taxes going up on food, other things, there’s just no motivation for people,” says Faith Stanley, a West Virginia resident.

Officials in the state say they are working to find ways to turn those numbers around.

One option the state has for those residents is food banks. The food banks allocate food to residents and pantries in nearby areas.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank in downtown Huntington – just one of the food banks across the state – says they’ve seen the number of people in need growing since last year.

“In 2020 overall, we saw a 60% increase in how many people we were serving, and that’s kind of settled down, but we’re still hovering around 20-30% more people that we’re serving than what we were prior to the pandemic,” says Samantha Adams the Development and Communications Director for the Facing Hunger FoodBank.

Adams says the foodbank provides a plethora of opportunities for residents in need to get access to food like mobile pantries where you can drive up, and they give it to you and senior boxes for older residents.

To find out where you can go to get access to the food provided through the Facing Hunger FoodBank, you can call them at (304) 523-6029 or click here.

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.