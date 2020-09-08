West Virginia continues to lead nation in COVID-19 spread rate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the fourth consecutive day, West Virginia has had the highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the nation. The announcement came at the governor’s semi-weekly press briefing.

The problem has been particularly bad in Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county. Health officials say people are letting their guard down and not following the recommended guidelines for protection and distancing.

“We’re trying to make sure people understand you have to wear a mask, and we can get this color from orange down to yellow if we do that. So, we’re not seeing a lot of mask use out there and and that’s probably the primary reason we are seeing more spread in Kanawha County,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health & Human Resources.

Part of the problem, Crouch says, is that people may be misinterpreting the state’s color-coded map that tracks infection rates in each county. Many believe the map is just a guide to whether schools can open or after school activities can be scheduled. Officials say the maps are intended to protect everyone.

“The map that we have published is not really a school map. It’s really a public health map. And what we know is the more we control the spread of COVID-19, in our communities, the safer it is for all aspects of our life,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV COVID-19 Czar.

In another development, the governor noted there is still $80 million available to reimburse cities and counties for their COVID related expenses.

“The Governor also said today that there is still $12 million remaining in a pool for small business grants, but business owners only have until the end of September to apply for that money,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories