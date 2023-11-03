CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has even more corrections problems, and they are not just at state and local facilities. A federal prison here is having similar issues.

Three years ago, corrections officers picketed outside the Hazelton Correctional Facility in Preston County. Their chief complaint was that short-staffing, and overcrowding of inmates, made the facility very dangerous. They also wanted better pay and benefits.

Now, a whistle-blower has come forward documenting numerous other problems, and the state’s Congressional delegation is asking the White House and Federal Bureau of Prisons for help. As with the state prisons and county jails, low salaries only fuel the problems.

“Here’s the main problem in my view. We can’t find enough people to work in the correctional systems at the state level, or at the federal level. So, you have a strained workforce. You have people doing jobs they were not hired for,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia.

Capito added, “Your low pay, long hours, and in difficult situations. That’s not to excuse inhumane conditions, no. But you can see it all becomes part of a system, that then deteriorates over time.”

Senator Capito says while inmates were sent to prisons and jails for breaking the law, they still have civil rights and need to be treated with humane conditions. As of now, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has not released a report on the Hazelton investigation.