West Virginia COVID-19 cases now at 12

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 in the state, making the total positive case count at twelve. New cases were identified in Kanawha, Marshall, and Mercer counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Jefferson County, one individual from Jackson County, two individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, one from Monongalia County, and two individuals from Tucker County. All cases are travel related.

As of March 21, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., 397 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 12 positive, 385 negative and 1 test pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

