West Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 902, four additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen by 12 overnight, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 902. The state also reported four additional deaths as of this morning.

The WVDHHR reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 20, 2020, there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 902 positive, 21,253 negative, 265 recoveries and 24 deaths. The additional four deaths include an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 95-year old female, all from Jackson County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” says Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

According to the WV DHHR, delays in reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department may be experienced. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

The WV DHHR says as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

