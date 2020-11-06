West Virginia COVID-19 cases spike again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been another record setting day for COVID-19 in West Virginia, but the numbers are going the wrong way.

In the past day, the state has seen 540 new cases of coronavirus and 280 hospitalizations. Both of those numbers are single-day highs. The governor has greatly expanded testing, but at some locations, few, if any, people have shown up. The governor says people must get tested, or…

“We will have way more people die. And we will have many, many, many more counties shut down as far as school. And as far as our ball team’s abilities, it will shutdown, shutdown, shut down,” said Gov. Jim Justice. (R) West Virginia.

Nearly 10-thousand people were tested on Thursday. Health officials say they will start to offer test kits that people can use on themselves.

They are also working more rapid-response testing, so people don’t have to wait days for results. As of today, 487 people in West Virginia have died from COVID-19. With the numbers spiking here and elsewhere, doctors are underscoring their basic advice.

“Wear your mask. And, stay physically distanced. Stay smart,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Nationally, there were more than 120-thousand new cases on Thursday. That is also an all-time high.

“Governor Justice says President Trump and Congressional leaders needs to renew their negotiations now for the next stimulus package.

He says they should not wait until January when the new Congress, and perhaps a new President are sworn in,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

