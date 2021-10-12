West Virginia COVID-19 deaths edge closer to 4,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is edging closer to 4,000 after 19 additional deaths were reported Oct. 12, 2021. The newly reported deaths bring the West Virginia to a total of 3,995 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Eight of the additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. These West Virginians include an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 52-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Randolph County, a 46-year old male from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

The 11 remaining newly reported deaths were reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation with official deaths certificates. Health officials have confirmed the following COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August and September of this year: a 79-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Doddridge County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, and a 77-year old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 12, 2021

The WV DHHR is also reporting 753 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state to an overall total of 254,648 cases reported throughout the pandemic. The state currently has 4,159 Delta cases reported.

The state now has 9,861 active cases of the virus, down again from yesterday’s 10,561 active cases and at the lowest the number has been since Friday, Aug. 20.

A total of 897 West Virginians are currently hospitalized, a jump from Monday’s 840 patients, with 240 people in the ICU and 173 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.11% and a current cumulative rate of 6.02%, the highest cumulative rate throughout the pandemic.

A total of 240,792 West Virginians have recovered from the virus, health officials say.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 12, 2021.

According to the County Alert System map, Calhoun, Summers and Tucker counties are in green while Pendleton and Pleasants are listed as yellow.

Counties in gold include Randolph, Monroe, Logan, Clay, Roane and Brooke counties.

The counties listed as orange on today’s map include Jefferson, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Monongalia, Hancock, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Lewis, Upshur, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Wirt, Mason, Cabell, Kanawha, Raleigh, Mercer, McDowell, Fayette, Greenbrier and Pocahontas.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Preston, Barbour, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Webster, Nicholas, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Wayne, Boone, Wyoming and Mingo counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 65.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 57.5%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Currently active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (68), Berkeley (651), Boone (152), Braxton (63), Brooke (67), Cabell (462), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (93), Fayette (228), Gilmer (47), Grant (83), Greenbrier (148), Hampshire (123), Hancock (148), Hardy (68), Harrison (641), Jackson (203), Jefferson (190), Kanawha (852), Lewis (177), Lincoln (131), Logan (160), Marion (502), Marshall (170), Mason (127), McDowell (150), Mercer (328), Mineral (144), Mingo (127), Monongalia (341), Monroe (53), Morgan (91), Nicholas (167), Ohio (172), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (33), Preston (308), Putnam (324), Raleigh (342), Randolph (83), Ritchie (73), Roane (89), Summers (23), Taylor (107), Tucker (30), Tyler (38), Upshur (124), Wayne (236), Webster (58), Wetzel (95), Wirt (38), Wood (483), Wyoming (144). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com) 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, wv (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com)

Braxton County

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Gilmer County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Foodland parking lot, 2 Foodland Plaza, Glenville, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City parking lot, South Main Street, across from Walgreens, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com)

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 10:00 Am – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com) 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln Elementary, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.