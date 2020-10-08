West Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise to 370

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say another West Virginian has died due to COVID-19, raising the state’s total number of deaths to 370.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8. the state is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases. The WV DHHR has confirmed 17,325 total cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 4,256 active cases, 168 current hospitalizations and 12,699 recoveries.

The WV DHHR is reporting three counties – Upshur, Mingo and Harrison counties – as orange on the County Alert System map. Berkeley, Barbour, Doddridge, Putnam, Boone and Logan are gold. All other counties are listed as green or yellow.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (118), Berkeley (1,161), Boone (263), Braxton (15), Brooke (125), Cabell (941), Calhoun (29), Clay (44), Doddridge (39), Fayette (670), Gilmer (50), Grant (165), Greenbrier (139), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (486), Jackson (306), Jefferson (467), Kanawha (2,994), Lewis (43), Lincoln (193), Logan (679), Marion (312), Marshall (188), Mason (152), McDowell (96), Mercer (445), Mineral (180), Mingo (419), Monongalia (2,124), Monroe (157), Morgan (68), Nicholas (129), Ohio (396), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (165), Putnam (658), Raleigh (581), Randolph (284), Ritchie (16), Roane (61), Summers (61), Taylor (151), Tucker (42), Tyler (18), Upshur (150), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (15), Wood (396), Wyoming (132).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing will be available today at the following locations:

Boone County , 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive in Danville

, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive in Danville Cabell County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue in Huntington

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue in Huntington Doddridge County , 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road in West Union

, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road in West Union Jackson County , 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive in Ripley

, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive in Ripley Kanawha County , 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Avenue in Charleston. Flu shots will be offered.

, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Avenue in Charleston. Flu shots will be offered. Lincoln County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue in Hamlin

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue in Hamlin Marion County , 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street in Fairmont

, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street in Fairmont Summers County , 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street in Hinton

, 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street in Hinton Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South) in Grafton

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South) in Grafton Upshur County, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive in Buckhannon

