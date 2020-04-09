West Virginia Covid-19 efforts focus on health care and economy; another death reported

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice made the announcement at his daily briefing, and says the 89-year old woman who died, had been a patient at the Sundale Long-Term Care facility in Morgantown.

“I just want to urge everybody, to keep this lady, and keep this family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

To try to keep the positive Covid-19 cases and deaths down, the state is imploring people not to travel, or join in large gatherings during the Easter week and Passover week observances.

“We really have to say that traditional in-person-worship or fellowship, or gathering activities, really should not be held”, said Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

In other developments the U.S. Senate is debating whether another 250-billion dollar stimulus bil should be passed to help hospitals, especially in rural areas, which are in danger of closing:

“I will be talking to the Vice President and basically urging him to immediately to get money out the door for the rural hospitals. They were supposed to be in the program. They’re not getting their money at all. They’re not getting the loan programs they need,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

And on Friday, a third “Workforce West Virginia” 24-hour call center will open to help with unemployment claims.

“We processed 42-hundred claims yesterday. We’re still losing a little bit of ground and everything on certain days. On certain days we’re doing terrific,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The positive rate for Covid-19 testing in West Virginia, remains below 4-percent. Second lowest in the nation.

“Even though West Virginia has among the fewest cases, Governor Justice says people should not let their guard down. The state is still considered high-risk because of the large elderly population, and the high number of people with health problems such as diabetes and obesity,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.