West Virginia COVID-19 efforts need more vaccines, says Governor Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — So far the governor says more than 130-thousand people in West Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 24-thousand receiving the second round of shots. But this week he says the federal government promised another 23-thousand vaccines, and they have not been delivered yet.

“Now, from a standpoint of where West Virginia is at 23-thousand, that is absolutely inadequate. It’s just that. It’s not acceptable. And it’s inadequate,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia logged more than one-thousand new cases. There are 31 new deaths with a total of 18-hundred-15. There are 26-thousand active cases, that represents a big drop. Meanwhile, the governor says 99-percent of vaccines delivered to West Virginia have been given to people, that’s the highest rate in the nation. But many of the mandatory second doses still have not arrived. Also new, the Department of Health and Human Resources, hopes to have a portal on its website within a week, where people can register for the vaccine online.

“We want everyone to take advantage of this vaccine. Everyone needs to please register as we get this up, just online, so, we’re moving quickly to do that. We thank everyone for their patience,” said Secretary Bill Crouch, WV Dept. of Heath & Human Resources.

Vaccinating all school teachers and employees remains a high priority.

“At first governor Justice gave vaccine priority to people age 80 and older. Then he lowered to age 70. Well as of today he’s lowered it again to age 65, said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.