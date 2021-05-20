West Virginia COVID-19 efforts target oldest and youngest residents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State logged 301 new cases in the past day, and only 2 additional deaths.

Nearly half of all those eligible are now fully vaccinated, and 73% of the oldest in the state have received both shots. The number of active cases has dropped below 5,900 for the first time since late March. Right now the priority is getting young people their shots:

“Our young people that are 16 to 35, I am again calling on upon all West Virginians to help us with those people. To help us get those people across the finish line, and get the numbers of them vaccinated really high,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Right now the state has more than 1,700 variant cases. They are twice as infectious and twice as lethal as plain COVID-19, and they are mostly being contracted by young people.

“So that 10 to 29-year-old age group is really the group that we are most focused on, to try to reduce the transmission,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

This week, 15 West Virginia school districts will hold vaccination clinics hoping to get shots in the arms of students 12 through 18-years-old.

“While the focus is on the youngest eligible for shots, there is also good news for the oldest West Virginians. Governor Justice announced today that all senior centers in the Mountain State are reopening. But if you are not fully vaccinated you’ll still have to wear a face mask,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.