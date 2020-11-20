West Virginia COVID-19 is “trending badly,” Governor says

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice read the ages and home counties of the 27 people who have died since his Wednesday briefing. In just the past day, there were nearly 11-hundred new Coronavirus cases. 16 more deaths were reported overnight, bringing the state today to 639. And there are now more than 12-thousand active cases. But as of now, there are no new restrictions or curfews like those in neighboring states.

“We’re not moving toward shutting anything down in any place, at this point in time, but absolutely this thing is trending and it is trending badly,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

One reason for the sharp increase in cases, is mass testing. In the past week, more than 90-thousand West Virginians were tested. Kanawha County, the state’s most populous now has more than one-thousand active cases – the result of “Operation Drumstick” five days of continious test ahead of Thanksgiving. Meanwhile a big target remains the Stevens Corrections Center in McDowell County, where 260 inmates and 28 staffers tested positive. Health officials are trying to find how deeply those workers may have spread the disease to surrounding communities.

“But we have heard from our contacts down there that people are going in for testing,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

For the past two weeks, West Virginia has an average of 803 new cases per day, a pandemic high.

“With Thanksgiving now less than a week away, the cautions against travel and for social distancing are being shouted near and far. The unknown – will people pay attention?” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

