West Virginia COVID-19 numbers break more records

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s a record-setting day for COVID-19 in West Virginia, and not in a good way, as the surge continues to climb.

There were more than 2,300 new cases confirmed in the past day. The Mountain State now has more than 29,700 active cases, an all-time pandemic record. More than 1,800 people have the more infectious and deadly Delta variant.

Once again, the push is on to get more people tested and vaccinated.

“We’re going to do one of two things. We’re going to run to the fire and get vaccinated right now. Or, we’re going to pile the body bags up until we reach a point in time until we have enough people with natural immunities and enough people that are vaccinated,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The news was not all bad. Today marked the opening of the new Monoclonal Anti-Bodies Treatment Clinic at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“So far we have treated six individuals who were COVID positive successfully. I’m happy to report they are all doing well. They all tolerated the treatment very well. That is six people, well that sounds like a low volume, that is six people we will hopefully keep out of the hospital,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Monoclonal antibody treatment involves an infusion of antibodies into the body, much like an intravenous fluid injection, that can overpower the Coronavirus. Its treatment use is growing, but this is not a voluntary treatment where you just show up at a clinic. You must have a doctor’s order.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is offering a free testing and vaccination clinic this Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.