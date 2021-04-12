West Virginia COVID-19 numbers on the rise again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is one of thirty states that continues to show a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. 293 people in the Mountain State have tested positive since yesterday.

There are now 363 variant cases, which are more infectious. West Virginia now has more than 74-hundred active cases, a number that has not been that high since late February. Younger people are more likely than others to catch the variant strains.

“Please encourage these people 16 years of age to 35, to go get vaccinated. You could very well not only save them from a lot of complications, maybe even their life. But you could absolutely help them be a part of stopping this terrible killer,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

To that end, many high schools across the state have set up vaccination clinics for those 16 and older. The question is with the expanded age groups, will West Virginia have enough vaccines? For now, the answer is – yes.

“All of the the federally qualified health clinics are now being opened up to receive vaccines. More pharmacies are being opened up to receive vaccines,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency COVID Task Force.

General Hoyer says VA hospitals in the state have enough doses for any veteran that needs to be vaccinated.

“Senior citizens are still the most vulnerable. The governor says 75 percent of West Virginians age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. He is now raising that goal to 85 percent,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

