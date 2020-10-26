West Virginia COVID-19 numbers spike, as do most other states

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia logged 317 new cases in the past day, and 2 more Mountain State residents have died since Friday, bringing the state death total to 424. Monday Governor Jim Justice ordered more testing to be done, as the state goal is to test at least 10,000 people every day. The usual advice of wearing masks, keeping your distance and washing hands often remains the rule.

“We are seeing, as the governor said, the highest spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases than we’ve seen at any point in time during this entire pandemic. And have the two highest single-day totals of over 80,000,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Those national numbers of 80,000 plus are reflected in West Virginia. The Mountain State has more than 5,000 active cases. And of those still in the hospital 75 remain in intensive care units. With those rising numbers, could we see a return to tougher restrictions on public gatherings, restaurants and bars?

“Mark, I’ve said it 5,000 times, ‘Everything has to always be on the table.’ I hope and pray that we’re not going to have to close anything else down, restrict anything else you know, further than we already have,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

For example, when the pandemic first hit, crowds were restricted to 25 people, restaurants to take out, and some bars were closed for months.

“Governor Justice said today there could be another major announcement about broadband expansion by the end of this week. Broadband access has been critic during the pandemic for providing education, and telehealth services,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

