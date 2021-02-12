West Virginia COVID-19 numbers start to move in the right direction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—”2,200th death in West Virginia is a 68-year old make from Wood County. Hmm,” lamented West Virginia Governor Jim Justice at his Friday COVID-19 briefing.

As Governor Justice read the list of the latest coronavirus fatalities, the news was not all bad. The state has seen the numbers going in the right direction—fewer new cases, and fatalities seem to be slowing—while the number of active cases is dropping sharply.

“That’s 27 straight days that the active cases in West Virginia have gone down. Our recovered cases are 111,000. That’s excellent,” said Governor Justice.

In fact, the state’s COVID-19 map shows that there is only one red county as of today, and most of the highest cases numbers are in counties that border other states. Despite the positive direction, massive free testing will continue across the state, and vaccinations will be doled out as fast as they come.

So far 232,046 West Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 122,017 people in the state have received the second dose. That’s only 20% of the state, so people are still being urged to be cautious, even to the point of wearing two masks instead of one.

“The additional barrier protection of having double masking, or wearing a cloth mask and pulling a gaiter up, or even two cloth masks that fit over the top of each other just to sort of improve that seal around your face,” suggested Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

West Virginia will get more than 30,000 new doses of vaccine early next week.

As of now, 348 West Virginians are being hospitalized for COVID-19. That is the lowest number since mid-November.