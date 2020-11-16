West Virginia COVID-19 numbers surge; Governor defends mask order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice says he has taken harsh criticism since his executive order Friday, mandating that people wear masks in public buildings and businesses.

That’s even in spaces where they can keep socially distant. 585 West Virginians have now died from Coronavirus, and there have been more than 25-hundred new positive cases in just the past three days:

“I need you to wear your mask. I need you to just wear your mask. I know it’s a pain in the butt, I know that. But I need you to wear your mask,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia has once again broken records, for hospitalizations, with 383. 108 people are in the intensive care units, and 41 are on ventilators.

News that a second pharmaceutical company says it has developed a vaccine is tempered with the knowledge it is months from general wide-spread distribution.

“We are seeing more Americans in hospitals today, that at any other time during the COVID pandemic. And in West Virginia we are seeing more people that are COVID positive,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV COVID-19 Czar.

The West Virginia Education Association is asking that all K-thru-12 education in class end after Thanksgiving, just as WVU is doing.

“We’re going to send them home and complete the semester online after Thanksgiving because as you know we have students from every state in this country and 120 different countries and we don’t want to be spreaders,” said Dr. Gordon Gee, WVU President.

“Governor Justice is asking business owners to enforce the mask order, by asking customers who refuse to wear one to leave. If they don’t leave he says, they should call police,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.