West Virginia COVID-19 numbers tick up again, not as bad as the past few days

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The most promising news from the governor’s Friday press briefing was that 3,800 more West Virginians got vaccinated this week. Still, there were 243 new cases since yesterday. There are now more than 5,300 active cases. The Delta variant cases now stand at 317, a 6% increase from Thursday. So the call for more vaccinations was clear.

“Our young people are at some level of risk, especially with this Delta variant. Our young people should realize that. Their parents, their grandparents should realize that. And we need to get them vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

As of today, 33 counties are red, orange or gold on the map, reflecting higher transmission. But, those numbers are down from earlier this week. Meanwhile, questions continue to be raised about a potential mask mandate. For now, people are being asked to voluntarily use them in certain situations.

“Particularly when you are with groups of people, many of whom may not have been vaccinated. Then we also want to be good citizens and I think it’s really important that people consider wearing masks,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

But it’s not mandatory.

“Absolutely today, we do not need, in my opinion, a mask mandate today,” said Governor Justice.

The governor says that could change if the numbers spike again.

The vaccination focus is on younger people. Right now one of the highest rates for COVID-19 infections is among people ages 30 through 39.