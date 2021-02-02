West Virginia COVID-19 response takes center-stage in Congress

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In the nation’s capitol today there was a lot of focus on why West Virginia has been among the most successful states in combating COVID-19. The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a virtual hearing featuring two prominent West Virginians and heard about the state’s focus on its oldest residents.

“As we looked at our own data, we saw that the average age of death was 77 years old. 77.5% of our citizens who died were over 70. 92% were over 60. 97% were over 50. So we targeted this age group along with the vulnerable populations outlined by the CDC,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

West Virginia was the first state to test all nursing home and long-term care residents and workers. And that’s not all.

“West Virginia also finished vaccinating all of their long-term care facilities and staff. Meanwhile, states like Michigan won’t finish until the end of this month.” Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

“West Virginia is very different from Washington State, but has been quite successful.” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, (R) Washington

West Virginia also received praise for being among the first states to target minorities and rural residents for testing.

“Every state at the Congressional hearing, including West Virginia, all had one common complaint. They all need more vaccines and have no target date for when they will have enough for everyone,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

