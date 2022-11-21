KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mass of West Virginians are expected to make their way through the woods to score a buck.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources expects nearly a quarter-million hunters to take to the woods all across the state during the two-week gun buck season. Annually, this brings a big boost to the state economy.

Hunters lucky enough to harvest a deer but do not want to process it themselves can go to a meat processing plant. Adam Milam, the owner of Milam’s Custom Meat Processing in Kanawha County, West Virginia, said the facility has been busy today with people and a parking lot full of cars.

“So far, there’s been about 70 come in, and everybody is trying to tag their big buck and hurry up and get it in before we’re full,” Milam said.

Milam even joked that their services will not only make hunters happy, but their spouses as well.

“If you don’t want your wife mad at you because you’re cutting up deer on the kitchen table, you can bring it out here, and we’ll process it for you,” Milam said. “Then you got a happy wife.”