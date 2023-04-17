CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia Delegate is switching political parties.

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement from Chairwoman Elgine McArdle announcing Delegate David Elliott Pritt of Fayette County will now be registering as a Republican.

“I want to welcome Delegate Elliott Pritt to the Republican Party. Like so many West Virginians, Delegate Pritt has recognized that the Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party that our parents grew up with,” said McArdle.

In the West Virginia State Legislature, Pritt currently serves as the minority chair of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Education, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Jails and Prisons, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Pensions and Retirement, and on the Committee for Economic Development and Tourism.