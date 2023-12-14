CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia political leaders are reacting to efforts to impeach President Joe Biden. And as you might imagine, it’s falling largely across party lines. This is now the third presidential impeachment inquiry in just the past four years.

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted along party lines, to launch an impeachment investigation aimed at President Biden. House Republicans want to know if Mr. Biden, while service as vice-president, helped his son, Hunter land lucrative international business deals.

The president’s son came to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to denounce the effort. Many fellow Democrats in West Virginia don’t see any wrongdoing, but Republicans say the House has an obligation to take a look.

“I think that there is probably enough gray area to say that there’s some intermingling of father and son. But how deep that goes? That’s what an inquiry is going to find out. They’re are the ones making this decision,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia.

“Well, I don’t believe that any of the House committee’s that have been looking into this, have produced any evidence at all against the current president,” said Del. Mike Pushkin (D) Kanawha & State Party Chairman.

But Senator Capito and Delegate Pushkin agree on one thing – that impeachments are becoming a political weapon. In the past 25 years, there have been two impeachment inquiries of a Democratic president and two of a Republican president. Both West Virginia party leaders say impeachment was intended to be used rarely.