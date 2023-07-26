CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Democrats are asking Republican Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session and there are three major reasons why: the Department of Corrections shortage, the foster care system and West Virginia University.

Right now, the Department of Corrections is short-staffed across the state with more than one-thousand positions vacant, and the National Guard coming in to help out. The state is also housing hundreds of foster kids temporarily in hotels and motels because they are not yet able to place them with families. The third problem is a $45 million shortfall at WVU that is leading to layoffs and program cuts.

Democrats believe the $2 billion state budget surplus could be used to pay for all of this.

“The year anniversary of the governor calling for a state of emergency and calling the National Guard in to staff our prisons. That’s not a sustainable situation, we need to address that,” said Del. Mike Pushkin (D) Kanawha and State Party Chairman.

The governor said he offered two corrections reform bills.

“The shortfall with regard to corrections. You know Mark, I sent it up twice. It’s been there two different times. And really and truly, this should have been done a long, long, long, long time ago,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Democrats are asking that the special session be scheduled for Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, when many lawmakers will already be in Charleston for their monthly interim committee meetings.

Calling the legislature into special session is not an inexpensive proposition, costing taxpayers an estimated $40,000 per day. In the past, the governor has suggested that deals on bills have to be made in advance of the session.