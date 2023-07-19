CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha; Minority Leader) told 13 News on Wednesday that West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy is going to retire.

Skaff said Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia will take over for Sandy as cabinet secretary.

Sandy is a West Virginia local; he graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1976 and from Marshall University in 1979. One year later, Sandy graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

According to the DHS website, Sandy has had a hand in the training of more than 146,000 officers across the nation, including D.C. and Puerto Rico. Sandy has worked as a special agent and in counter-terrorism roles after 9/11, according to the DHS website.