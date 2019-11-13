West Virginia Deputies looking for suspects that stole an ATM

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is in need of help locating two suspects involved in stealing an ATM in Cameron, West Virginia. The ATM was stolen from Mrs. D’s Hoagie Shack on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Deputies say surveillance video shows the suspects using a truck to break into Mrs. D’s to steal the ATM. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects headed towards Pennslyvania.

If you can identify either of the individuals please contact the Marshall County Sheriffs Office tip line at 304-843-5422.

