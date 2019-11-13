CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is in need of help locating two suspects involved in stealing an ATM in Cameron, West Virginia. The ATM was stolen from Mrs. D’s Hoagie Shack on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Deputies say surveillance video shows the suspects using a truck to break into Mrs. D’s to steal the ATM. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects headed towards Pennslyvania.
If you can identify either of the individuals please contact the Marshall County Sheriffs Office tip line at 304-843-5422.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- West Virginia county opts out of federal opioid negotiation class
- Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
- LEGO convention set to come to Charleston in 2020
- West Virginia Governor asked to end sales of flavored vaping products
- Record cold temperatures hit area Wednesday morning
- Man dies from injuries after 50-car pileup in Ohio
- Firefighter dies day before Disney trip while saving baby from burning home
- West Virginia Deputies looking for suspects that stole an ATM
- Car thief drives off with sleeping toddler
- Mission West Virginia brings awareness, support to foster care