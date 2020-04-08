West Virginia DHHR announces 50 new coronavirus cases in the state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 50 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count 462.

As of April 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive tests, 12,083 negative tests and four total deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

The WV DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The WV DHHR says delays may be experienced with cases being reported from the local health department to the state health department. They also say it’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

According to the WV DHHR, case surveillance at the local health department level may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

