West Virginia DHHR issues guidance for testing childcare staff for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the Bureau for Public Health has issued guidance to assist child care providers and their staff in obtaining COVID-19 testing. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has requested all child care staff be tested as child care facilities across the state begin to reopen.

COVID-19 testing is available at no charge to the provider or employee whether or not the individual is insured, according to the WV DHHR. COVID-19 testing is covered by an individual’s medical insurance or by Medicaid if the individual has no insurance. By federal law, there can be no charge or co-pay to individuals being tested for COVID-19. The WV DHHR says it has a contract with LabCorp to ensure this testing is done quickly.

Staff are encouraged to check with their employer to coordinate efforts. The WV DHHR says providers and staff may also check with their local health department if they have questions or to determine local testing options. Individuals may contact their primary care provider, health clinic, or other healthcare providers to arrange for testing or to obtain an order for a COVID-19 test that can be done elsewhere, according to the Bureau for Public Health. If a staff member has other child care related questions, they may contact their child care resource and referral agency.

Justice has instructed the West Virginia National Guard to assist with testing efforts as needed. Additional guidance and facility checklists can be found under the provider section of the COVID-19 website.

