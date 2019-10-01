West Virginia Division of Forestry urges public to comply with burn ban

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Forestry is urging residents across the state to adhere to the ongoing ban on all outdoor burning after experiencing a sizable uptick in fires across the state in recent weeks, according to a press release.

“We need residents to do their part by complying with the burning ban,” Division of Forestry Director and State Forester Barry Cook said. “The burn ban applies to all residents. You are not exempt at your home, even though it’s your personal property, you are subject to a fine if you break this ban.”

The release states that violators can face heavy civil fines or even criminal charges. Fines for misdemeanor convictions can cost up to $1,000, plus a $200 civil penalty, according to the release.

The release also states that in the month of September alone, West Virginia experienced more than 90 fires and approximately 600 burnt acres statewide.

“We have actually had entire fire seasons where that was the total number of acres that might have been burned,” Cook said. “It’s unusual to have any significant fires in September.

The burning ban went in effect on September 20, as a result of forecasts for continued above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall statewide. The release states the ban will remain in effect until Governor Justice rescinds the order by proclamation.

“This ban helps ensure we are doing what we can to protect our forests, the public, and private property from the damage that could occur from a forest fire,” Cook said.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning. The only exceptions are: