West Virginia Division of Highways hiring ahead of winter weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is hiring. WVDOH officials say there are transportation worker positions available across the Mountain State.

With winter just around the corner, the WVDOH is already planning ahead and District 1 has just finished their dry runs for their winter snowplow routes. Officials say District 1 currently has 215 drivers assigned to drive the plows when snow and ice hit.

“We want to make sure that our trucks are well-maintained, greased, and that all the equipment is working properly,” said District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E.

The WVDOH says District 1 currently has 10 plows each dedicated to Boone and Clay counties, 39 set for Kanawha County, 14 for Mason County and 13 for Putnam County, along with 38 plows split between US 35, I-64, I-77 and I-79.

Anyone looking to apply for a job with the WVDOH can visit the “WVDOT Careers” tab on the West Virginia Department of Transportation website.