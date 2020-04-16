West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announces 90 day extension

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced a 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions has been granted to include expirations occurring in the month of May.

This is due to the continued closure of all regional offices across the state due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement revises recent extended expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March and April 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the identification card:

Any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver’s License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.

Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.

Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.



A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov. For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.

