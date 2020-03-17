West Virginia DMV limits number of customers in regional offices

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says it is limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time. The department says the decision was made in accordance with the most recent guidelines by both the CDC and West Virginia DHHR regarding COVID-19 and social distancing.

All offices will remain open and operational, according to the DMV. However, each location will allow no more than 10-20 individuals inside their offices at any time.

DMV staff will also be intermittently wiping down counters and chairs.

The DMV says most transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office. Online services include driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle), duplicate driver’s license requests, vehicle registration renewals, duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards, print your driving record and checking your driver’s license status.

A full list of online services can be found on the DMV’s website, and the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles can be reached at 1-800-642-9066.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories