West Virginia DMV Now Self-Service Kiosks to be temporarily offline for maintenance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – All West Virginia DMV Now Self-Service kiosks will be temporarily taken offline and out of service beginning in the afternoon Saturday, September 21 through Tuesday, September 24 for system maintenance. All kiosks are expected to be fully functional and available again by Wednesday, September 25th.
If you need more information you can contact the WV DMV at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website.
