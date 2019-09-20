West Virginia DMV Now Self-Service Kiosks to be temporarily offline for maintenance

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:
DMV - Department of Motor Vehicles_1531336041522.jpg.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – All West Virginia DMV Now Self-Service kiosks will be temporarily taken offline and out of service beginning in the afternoon Saturday, September 21 through Tuesday, September 24 for system maintenance. All kiosks are expected to be fully functional and available again by Wednesday, September 25th.

If you need more information you can contact the WV DMV at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events