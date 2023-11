UPDATE (1:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28): The West Virginia governor’s office tells 13 News that the DMV’s services are back online.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — All West Virginia DMV computers are down, putting everything to a standstill.

Workers say the computers first went down around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. This means that no DMV services can be done.

It is not known when the issue will be resolved.