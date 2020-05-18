West Virginia DMV to open some regional offices, pushes back extension deadline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is planning to resume remaining services put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic with modifications in accordance with safety guidelines.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier says the DMV will offer appointments at some regional office locations beginning Tuesday, May 26, for services that must be done in-person, including transferring an out-of-state driver’s license, issuing an original identification card, reissuing an ID card or driver’s license with changes, driver knowledge examinations, and salesperson knowledge examinations. The locations include:

Kanawha City/Charleston

Winfield

Beckley

Charles Town/Kearneysville

Huntington

Moundsville

Fairmont

Flatwoods

Romney

Parkersburg

Frazier says the DMV will also resume driver skill examinations at nine of these locations May 26 where new courses have been developed that will allow the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle. The Winfield regional office will not be offering the driver skills courses. Additional locations for driver skills tests will be announced as they are made available, according to the DMV.

An online appointment scheduling app will be available the week of May 18 for appointments beginning May 26. The DMV says applicants for a commercial driver’s license have been using an appointment system since March and may continue to do so. The switch to an appointment-based system has been put in place to protect customers from exposure to large crowds and reduce office wait times. Additional safety measures include an in-progress upgrade to the regional offices with plexiglass wall dividers, temperature checks and masks for employees, and plenty of cleaning supplies.

“We now have a solution for every service that the DMV offers although the method of delivery may be different than in the past,” Frazier says. “Necessity is the mother of invention, and we hope that the additional online services and appointment-based scheduling system will have a positive impact on customer service long after the pandemic is in our rearview mirror. We have learned to be more flexible and I know that we will continue to make modifications to make our service better than ever.”

Commissioner Frazier says he is also modifying the previous 90-day extensions granted for certain expiring documents to a blanket August 1st extension for all documents that expired or expire between March 1, 2020, and August 1, 2020. He says this extension applies to the following documents:

Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver’s License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License

Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits

Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration

The DMV says the online renewal system has been enhanced so the vast majority of transactions can be completed remotely. All title and registration work can also be completed by mail or through any of the open license and title agencies across the state, according to the DMV. A list of license agencies can be found at the DMV’s website. Customers can use the online services portal to handle many transactions, including:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status

A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov

For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.

