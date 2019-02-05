West Virginia

West Virginia doctor will pay $200K for health care fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A convicted West Virginia doctor has agreed to pay more than $200,000 in restitution and penalties to a state Medicaid program.

Federal prosecutors announced the settlement Monday with 71-year-old Dr. Manuel Barit, the only practicing physician at the Mullens Family Clinic.

Barit pleaded guilty last month to a long-running health care fraud scheme. Prosecutors say he submitted claims for treating patients at the clinic on dates when he was outside the United States.

As part of the plea, Bari agreed to surrender his medical license and Drug Enforcement Administration registration.
 

