CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 14 people are behind bars after a six-month-long investigation into drug activity in southern West Virginia, according to the West Virginia State Police.

The WVSP said the 119 Drug Task Force, the Logan Detachment of the State Police, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA made the arrests after a six-month-long investigation.

Those arrested include: Cortez Montgomery; Adam McClung; Jessica Peters; Curtis Floyd; Diana Hairston; Johnny Marcum; Greg Newsome; Glenn Lanthorne; Robert Knox; Neressa Hager; James Lowe; Tracy Peters; Kenneth Posey; and Zachary Kelly, according to the WVSP.