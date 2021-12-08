West Virginia EMS director suspended

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services in West Virginia was suspended this week.

That is according to a spokeswoman with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources who said in an email that “Brian Shreves was suspended pending an investigation. He is the director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services under DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.”

The West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services oversees the emergency care system in the state, the spokeswoman said.

The DHHR says that they are unable to provide any details about the investigation.

According to a press release, Shreves was appointed to the position in August 2021.

“Shreves, of Buckhannon, has served as the director of the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management since 2014. Shreves has 28 years of experience in the emergency medical services field and seven years of experience in homeland security and emergency management,” the press release said.

Current Deputy Secretary of DHHR Russ Crane has been named acting director during the investigation, the DHHR says.