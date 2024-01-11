CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new exhibit on a piece of the state’s history in the heart of Charleston.

West Virginia Archives and History partnered with the Department of Arts, Culture and History to announce this new installment on the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The exhibit is inside the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s all in honor of the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in West Virginia.

“We still see their legacy throughout the state. They have such strong ties to our state park system. It’s a great thing for folks to come and see how our state parks came to be and the role the CCC played in that,” said Aaron Parsons, director of the WV Archives and History.

The CCC was established so young men from across the nation could take part in work projects on state and federal lands. The new exhibit is open to the public.